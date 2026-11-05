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United Way, New Bern Civic Theatre host Fill the Theatre food drive Nov. 9-10
By Valentina Wilson,7 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, United Way of Coastal Carolina is teaming up with New Bern Civic Theatre to collect food and personal care items for neighbors in need. The partnership is hosting the “Fill the Theatre Food Drive” next Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9 and 10. Organizers say the two-day drive will support organizations across Coastal Carolina.
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