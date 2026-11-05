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NSA Releases Joint Guidance to Gauge Vendor Post-Quantum Readiness
By Arthur McMiler,7 days ago
Guide questions follow five transition phases, from cryptographic inventories to stakeholder education. Suppliers face questions on whether PQC-ready releases will arrive in time for 2030 deployment goals. PQC sold as a premium add-on and opaque cryptography rank among flagged vendor concerns. The National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security...