undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hardeeville Elementary students design gardens in competition for outdoor learning space
By WTOC Staff,7 days ago
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Fourth and fifth graders at Hardeeville Elementary researched native South Carolina plants and measured the campus courtyard to build scale models for a new outdoor learning space. The school announced the winners of its Garden Design Competition. The winning designs will be built this spring through...
2