undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Green Chamber board chair weighs in on Project Jupiter
By KRWG,6 days ago
Since our founding in 2010, the Las Cruces Green Chamber of Commerce has proudly advocated for locally owned businesses, sustainable communities, and the protection of our air, land, and water. For more than 15 years, we have promoted the economic value of local businesses and the importance of protected public lands to tourism and the regional economy. We also provide resources and connections that help businesses reduce waste and operate in ways that benefit both people and the planet.
1