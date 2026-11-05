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Lehi Junction historical marker unveiling set for Saturday
By Staff Writer,6 days ago
Once a bustling railroad community filled with trains, businesses and families, the historic Lehi Junction has nearly disappeared from the landscape. On Saturday at 11 a.m., the Lehi Historical Society will unveil a new historical marker at 754 W. 2100 North to preserve the story of this once-thriving community and its important role in Lehi’s development.
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