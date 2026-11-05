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Ellowyn Rayne Van Over, of Cadiz
By News Edge Newsroom,7 days ago
Ellowyn Rayne Van Over was born sleeping on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at Murray Calloway County Hospital, to her parents John Van Over and Stacey Price. In addition to her parents, Ellowyn Rayne is survived by her big brothers and sisters Raymin, John Paul, Alison, and Taylor Van Over, Kamryn Keeling, and Maggie-Mae, Madelyn, Ellianna, and Lawsyn Price; her aunts Melissa Cavanaugh, Kimberly Sedberry, and Jennifer Sedberry; her cousins Kamerah, Kaedyn, Kamyah, and Kaecyn Cavanaugh, Kayleigh Sedberry, Jewelian Greenwade, and Zoey Howsmon; and her god-grandmother, Virginia McKinney.