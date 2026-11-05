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A 'gas war' in Fulton as two stations drop prices below $3.00 a gallon
By Matt Saffer,7 days ago
FULTON, N.Y. — Call it what you want:. Fuel fisticuffs in Fulton. Whatever you call it, there is a "gas war" happening in the town of Fulton and the winner could be you!. SNK Fuels at 817 South 4th Street and the Byrne Dairy at 825 South 1st Street are both engaged in gas price competition. As of Thursday night, both are selling gas for less than $3.00 a gallon.