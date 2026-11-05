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FAA Proposes Tecnam P2006T Engine Mount Inspections
By Matt Ryan,7 days ago
The FAA has proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Tecnam P2006T twin-engine aircraft following a report of structural damage linked to defective engine shock mounts. Published Thursday, the proposal would require operators to identify and replace affected components and inspect engine mounting structures for damage. The FAA estimates the directive would affect 131 U.S.-registered aircraft.