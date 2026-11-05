undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Honoring Pima’s Greatest Generation: Town to Dedicate Expanded World War II Memorial Highlighting the ‘Pima 27’
By News Director,7 days ago
PIMA — The Town of Pima is preparing for a deeply meaningful community gathering to dedicate its newly enhanced World War II Memorial, ensuring that the profound sacrifices of the town’s Greatest Generation are permanently etched into the heart of the Gila Valley. The dedication ceremony is scheduled...