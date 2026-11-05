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Candy Stripe Scoop – And So It Begins for Indiana (Week One)
By TJ Inman,5 days ago
What: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers. Opponent Glance: The head coach for Eastern Illinois is a man that most IU fans will be very familiar with. Marty Simmons returns to Assembly Hall. This is far from the first time he’s been back after beginning his career as a player for Bob Knight before transferring to Evansville. Several Panthers hail from Indiana and will feature in tonight’s contest: Shane Sims, Gavin Welch and freshman Ethan Hillsman. The main force for the Panthers will be Jaden Miller. The 6’1” point guard transferred from Division II after averaging 8.3 assists per game and getting several triple-doubles a season ago. He’s the straw that stirs the drink for EIU and the Hoosiers will need to overwhelm him with ball pressure and make it impossible for him to get comfortable in this contest.