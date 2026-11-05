undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warming up into the first half of the weekend in Central Oregon
By Katie Frazier,7 days ago
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Howdy all! We're looking at temperatures warming up as we head into the weekend, and Saturday is shaping up to be a pretty pleasant day across Central Oregon. But first, we're in for a lovely Friday, with highs climbing into the low 60s, before approaching 70 degrees on Saturday. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow, but overall, it'll be a great day to get outside and enjoy some of that warmer weather!