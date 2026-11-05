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DCSO deputies seize 228 roosters in raid on alleged large-scale cockfighting operation NE of Redmond
By Barney Lerten,7 days ago
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff's deputies raided a property northeast of Redmond and seized 228 roosters allegedly being used in a large-scale cockfighting operation, authorities said Thursday. Following a long-term investigation, detectives with the DCSO's Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant on Wednesday at the property off...
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