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Commanders of the USS George HW Bush say they aren’t sure when the ship will return to Norfolk
By WHRO,7 days ago
The 4,500 sailors of the carrier USS George HW Bush are unsure of when they will return home after seven months at sea. “The simple answer is there are schedules out there, but we don't know because the world gets a vote for when we're going to come back,” said Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander of the USS Bush carrier strike group, during a conference call from the Middle East.