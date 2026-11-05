undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Spring Valley High teacher appears in bond court after arrest in student incident
By Kara Daniel,7 days ago
COLUMBIA S.C. (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School teacher appeared in bond court Thursday after being arrested in connection with an incident involving a 15-year-old student inside a classroom, an altercation that has sparked strong reactions online. Richland County deputies arrested 29-year-old Marlin Roberts and charged him with...