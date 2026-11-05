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NXT TV RESULTS (11/4): Keller’s report on Greyson Waller vs. CM Punk for NXT Title, John Cena reveals first NXT invitee in John Cena Classic, Montana vs. Lennox in No Holds Barred, Dusty Tournament Final
7 days ago
-They opened with aerial shot of Orlando as Vic Joseph introduced the show. John Cena stepped out of his car and headed into the venue. They showed Cody Rhodes getting out of his bus and walking toward the venue. Then they showed Kelani Jordan rolling her suitcase into the arena. Joseph said she’d defend tonight, but they didn’t know against whom. Then Greyson Waller was handed his NXT Title outside the arena. They showed CM Punk chatting with Shawn Michaels as Joseph plugged Punk’s match against Waller for the top men’s title.
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