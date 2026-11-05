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How Land Constraints are Reshaping Mountain West Development
By milehighcre,7 days ago
The Mountain West may look like one of the country’s most expansive regions, but in real estate development, the reality is far more constrained. In many of the region’s most desirable mountain communities, the land buyers want most is also the hardest to develop. Geographic limitations, land-use regulations, infrastructure requirements and community priorities are making it increasingly challenging to deliver new construction in established destinations like Breckenridge, Aspen and Deer Valley.