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Fiji Christian group demands constitutional ban on same-sex marriage
3 days ago
Fiji’s government has resisted calls to restrict LGBTQ rights in new constitution. Christian groups in Fiji are calling on the government to put an explicit ban on same-sex marriage into the draft new constitution that it intends to put before voters in December. As written now, the draft constitution leaves the definition of marriage to parliament, with no recourse to challenge the definition through the courts.