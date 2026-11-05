undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Grace E. Craun (1932-2026)
By Grose Funeral Home,6 days ago
Grace E. Craun, 94, of Annville, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at The Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of Kenneth E. Craun, who died on Dec. 26, 2016. Born in Frystown on June 23, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Paul H. and Margaret C. (Heddinger) Hollinger. Grace was a member of Grace UCC, Lebanon, a South Lebanon Lioness, a longtime member of the Busy Beavers, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed sewing, reading, and traveling.