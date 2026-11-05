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Even flow: Horizon High’s Vedder Wolfley looks to forge his own path during breakout season
By Tristen Gianopoulos,6 days ago
SCOTTSDALE – Vedder Wolfley paused for a moment when asked if there is pressure on him as he follows in the cleats of his father, former NFL fullback Ron Wolfley. While the son is causing havoc on the other side of the ball as a junior linebacker/defensive end for Horizon High, he says that while he understands his father’s legacy as a four-time Pro Bowler, “pressure” is relative.