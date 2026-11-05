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Koby Brea, CJ Huntley will ‘surprise people,’ lead Valley Suns through season opener
By Ian King,6 days ago
PHOENIX – In the NBA G League, roster turnover is not only inevitable, it moves at a rapid pace. The “G” only signs one-year, flat-base contracts with its active players. The addition of two-way and 10-day contracts, as well as more international opportunities for blossoming players, can make it difficult for a team to establish a winning culture.