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Durham School Services Supports Airport Emergency Exercise in Texas
By Merari Acevedo,6 days ago
Durham School Services supplied three school buses for a simulated aircraft emergency at McKinney National Airport, helping first responders train and transport student participants as the airport prepared to begin commercial passenger service. The full-scale exercise, Operation Fractured Sky, was coordinated by the city’s Office of Emergency Management. In a...
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