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News bites: November 5, 2026
By tccolb,6 days ago
Jung Woo-sung, Jung Sung-il, Baek Yoon-shik, Wie Ha-joon. A new sageuk-action movie is on the horizon for 2027, lining up Jung Woo-sung (Made in Korea 2), Jung Sung-il (Made in Korea 2), and Baek Yoon-shik (Family Matters), as well as Wie Ha-joon (Siren’s Kiss) playing Joseon’s Grand Prince Suyang (the later King Sejo) in The Hit List. Helmed by filmmaker Kim Hong-sun (Project Wolf Hunting), the webtoon-adaptation is currently in filming, stacking the cast with Jo Bok-rae (Agent Kim Reactivated), Daniel Choi (Yumi’s Cells 3, and Lee Sung-wook (Doctor X – Mafia in White) among other talents as well. [Sports Donga]