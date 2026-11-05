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From preps to pro: Basketball’s international growth evident at every level
By Thomas Bonvehi,6 days ago
GILBERT – Before the 2018 NBA season, only three players in the history of the league who weren’t American-born had been crowned Most Valuable Player. Since 2019, the MVP trophy has gone exclusively to international players, with Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019, ’20), Nikola Jokić (2021, ’22, ’24), Joel Embiid (2023) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025, ’26) each claiming the award.