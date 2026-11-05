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USACE announces dates for annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt
By Staff Reports,6 days ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (VDN) — The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) at Arkabutla Lake and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will hold a youth waterfowl hunt on January 30 and February 6, 2027, in a management area near Arkabutla Dam. The youth waterfowl hunt will provide an opportunity for experienced waterfowl hunters to teach the younger generations of hunters the proper techniques and ethics of the sport.