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Harry Kane Extends Bayern Munich Deal Through 2029 After Ballon d’Or
By BVM Sportsdesk,,4 days ago
Harry Kane has signed a contract extension keeping him at Bayern Munich through 2029, committing to a club where he has turned individual brilliance into team trophies. Fresh off winning the Ballon d’Or, the England captain says he wants to help Bayern dominate Germany and win the Champions League—still the major prize missing from his résumé.