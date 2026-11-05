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Tysons Corner Center Unveils Annual Holiday Celebrations Featuring Festive Experiences, Seasonal Events and New Retailers
7 days ago
Enjoy Santa family-friendly activity Santa photos, extended hours, a curated gift guide and more ways to celebrate the season. The most wonderful time of the year has arrived at Tysons Corner Center! One of the nation’s premier shopping destinations, featuring more than 300 retail, dining and entertainment brands, is ushering in the 2026 holiday season with exciting new experiences, festive celebrations, fresh retail and dining options, and even more ways to make holiday memories. From shopping and gifting to family-friendly traditions, Tysons Corner Center is once again the ultimate holiday headquarters.
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