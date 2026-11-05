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Your Voice Matters! Now Accepting Applications for the Chairwoman’s Advisory Committee
6 days ago
Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Dr. Alieka Anderson-Henry invites residents to apply to serve on the Chairwoman’s Advisory Committee; an initiative designed to strengthen community engagement, encourage collaboration, and ensure residents have a voice in shaping the future of Clayton County. The Advisory Committee will bring together residents,...