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Delaware E-ZPass Website Currently Offline
7 days ago
Delaware E-ZPass is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting our website, ezpassde.com. TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat. Out of an abundance of caution, they took the site offline. We are currently evaluating the security of the system to ensure that we are protected against any known threats before restoring the system to full operation.
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