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Lower Pre-Diabetes and Diabetes Risk by Focusing on Insulin Resistance
2 days ago
Belly fat isn’t just about how your jeans fit. It can be a visceral fat signal that your body is struggling with insulin resistance, the metabolic pattern that quietly drives weight gain, inflammation, and higher risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. I’m Dr. Holly Thacker, and I’m breaking down how to become “less sweet” by improving insulin sensitivity with realistic, science-based steps you can discuss with your clinician.