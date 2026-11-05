undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Convoy of Hope deploys flood relief supplies to Georgia, Tennessee amid record disaster response year
By KY3 Staff,7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As emergency crews carry out water rescues following catastrophic flooding across the Southeast, disaster relief teams based in the Ozarks are mobilizing to deliver critical relief supplies. Volunteers and staff at Convoy of Hope’s World Distribution Center in Springfield are assembling and loading tractor-trailers with emergency...
18