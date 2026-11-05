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Letter to the Editor: After Midterm Losses, Morris County Republican Leadership Must Go
By Letters to the Editor,6 days ago
The Republican Party in Parsippany is notorious for inaction and the inability to deliver on promises to their committee chairs. For years, its members have reached out to the Morris County Republican Committee (MCRC) sounding the alarm. No help ever came, leaving its committee members stranded and without resources to push the ticket for the midterm.