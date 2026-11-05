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Minerva’s Market unveils new sign and 125k Kroger donation
6 days ago
On Oct. 21, TWU staff was joined by Kroger representatives to celebrate the importance, future, and evolution of Minerva’s Market on campus. At the event, Minerva’s Market unveiled a new sign and guest speakers spoke of the growth and significance of the resource. In addition, Kroger, committed to their Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, donated a check of $125,000 to honor TWU’s 125th anniversary and help support Minerva’s Market.
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