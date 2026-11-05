undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Google will turn off its search engine for schools by default. Is it an AI ‘ultimatum’?
By Anna Merod,7 days ago
Google sent shockwaves through school communities nationwide Tuesday with an announcement that it would turn off Google Search and two of its other artificial intelligence features for all “K-12 student accounts” by default. School administrators can, however, opt to turn Google Search, Gemini, Gemini in Classrooms or Gemini...