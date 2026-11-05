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How Federal Agencies Should Approach Data Exfiltration Prevention
By Jessica Balen,5 days ago
Recently, a bad actor tricked an organization’s help desk through social engineering, using a deepfake generated by artificial intelligence. Within 39 seconds of gaining access to the organization’s network, the attacker stole millions of records. “That is mind-blowing,” says Troy Bettencourt, vice president of digital forensics and incident...