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The Best Traditional Food In Puebla Mexico You Can’t Miss
4 days ago
Eating amazing food is one of the many reasons for visiting Puebla Mexico. Puebla is famous for its cuisine. In fact, two of Mexico’s most iconic & beloved dishes originated in Puebla – Mole Poblano and Chiles en Nogada. I spent a full week eating my way around Puebla. And I made it a point to try as much unique Poblano cuisine as possible (Poblano is a term that means “from Puebla”). Plus I enjoyed other classic Mexican food in Puebla as well. Here’s a look at what I consider to be the best traditional food in Puebla Mexico you shouldn’t miss.