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Songwriters Hall of Fame announces 2027 nominees
By Buddy Iahn,6 days ago
Vince Gill, Lady Gaga, Jack White, Pink, ZZ Top & others are nominated. Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has announced its slate of nominees to be voted upon for induction at its 2027 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City. The extensive list of nominees includes Vince Gill, Lady Gaga, Jack White, Debbie Harry, Pink, Will.i.am, ZZ Top, Boy George, Ne-Yo, Shakira, Sia, WAR, and others.