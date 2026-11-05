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Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 3 episode 6: A high school reunion?
6 days ago
Next week on CBS, you are going to be diving into Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage once more with season 3 episode 6. So what all can we say about it?. Well, to the surprise of almost no one out there, one of the central focuses for the upcoming installment is going to be conflict between characters. However, it will not necessarily be the title ones! This half-hour could prove to be an opportunity to see some other character stories play out, which is absolutely something we welcome. In order to have a long-running show these stories are important; also, there is still plenty of time to wonder what is going to happen to Georgie and Mandy themselves.