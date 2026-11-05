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Supermicro Super AI Station Review: The AI Server That Doubles as a Workstation
By Ryan Smith,6 days ago
With several partners in its DGX Station initiative, NVIDIA’s project to bring its server-grade Grace Blackwell GB300 hardware to desktop workstations has no shortage of hardware suppliers. Or system designs, for that matter. Of all of these, Supermicro is a clear frontrunner for the most interesting workstation, thanks to its unique, convertible design.