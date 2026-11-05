undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Plans $250M Replacement Hospital In Safford, Arizona
By Robert McCune,5 days ago
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center is planning a $250 million replacement hospital in Safford, Ariz., according to the Eastern Arizona Courier. The project comprises a new 4-story hospital to be developed on vacant land behind an existing medical office building on the current campus. Plans include six operating rooms, expanded...