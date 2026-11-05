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Idaho’s Opportunity Zones represent possibilities to invest in state’s future
By Peter Smith,6 days ago
Idaho’s newly approved Opportunity Zones could help bring more housing, businesses and jobs to communities across the state. The attraction for investors is the potential tax savings. This month, Idaho Commerce announced that the U.S. Treasury approved 25 zones, including areas in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls. The new Opportunity Zone designations take effect Jan. 1, 2027.