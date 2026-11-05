undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Scammers target families of newly jailed inmates with fake release programs, McLennan County officials warn
By Brynn Meade,6 days ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Scammers are targeting families of newly arrested individuals in McLennan County, posing as sheriff’s deputies and demanding payment for fraudulent release programs. Officials say callers monitor public jail booking records, find contact information for relatives online, and reach out before families have had a chance...