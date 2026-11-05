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Morgan Log House awarded $460,000 grant from the National Park Service
By MediaNews Group,7 days ago
TOWAMENCIN – The Morgan Log House Historical Society has been awarded a $460,000 Semiquincentennial grant from the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior. This significant funding will allow the society to move forward with essential preservation work, safeguarding the historic site and its collection for future generations.