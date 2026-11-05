undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna narrowly wins reelection in Fla.
2 days ago
U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has won reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives by a narrow margin in Florida’s midterm elections. On Thursday, two days after Election Day, the Associated Press called the race for Luna (R-Fla.), who won 155,117 votes, or 49.5%, defeating retired Army Brigadier Leela Gray, the Democrat nominee, with 99% of the total votes counted. The incumbent congresswoman won by about 2,500 votes.
1