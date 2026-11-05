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How Madison Middle School Built a Reading Routine That Works
3 days ago
A relay race is won or lost in the handoffs. The fastest runner in the world can’t make up for a dropped baton. At Madison Middle School in Madison County, Kentucky, the team behind reading understands that. It begins with principal Amie Gallion, who sets the pace for the whole building. Cue instructional coach Sarah Robinson, who runs alongside teachers and offers support in the moment. Reading interventionist Kelly Goff takes the next leg with students who need more. And district literacy lead Cindi Hazelwood makes sure reading instruction is working as it should. Each person runs a different stretch, but they carry the same mission: student success.