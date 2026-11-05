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The First AI-Animated Feature Film In Theaters: ‘Gods Don’t Give Gifts’ Director Zack London Talks About The Future of Cinema
By Christopher Moonlight,4 days ago
On December 4th, an independent artist named Zack London, who is more widely known across the web by his handle, Gossip Goblin, is set to walk straight into global movie theaters and break new ground with his debut AI-animated feature, Gods Don’t Give Gifts. Partnering with AGC Studios for...