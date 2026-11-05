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Ohio breeder surrenders more than 1,100 chinchillas after federal Animal Welfare Act case
By Justin Louis, Content Producer,6 days ago
Federal officials say about 800 of the animals were kept in a building hidden from inspectors for years. Veterinary exams after the rescue revealed a range of ailments. An Ohio breeder has agreed to surrender more than 1,100 chinchillas after federal inspectors found hundreds in a building that, according to federal officials, had been withheld from inspection for years. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the outcome on November 3.1.
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