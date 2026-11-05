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The Human Equation
By Alan Ng,5 days ago
Will AI be the final arbiter of human existence? Karney Hatch’s The Human Equation wonders what the end will look like. Dr. Lacan (Rowan Polonski) lives in a world where humanity has lost all control. An artificial superintelligence (ASI) has seized every nuclear arsenal, and thanks to advances in fertility science, it has decided that, for the most part, men aren’t needed anymore. Its math is simple: men bring high aggression and low empathy, while women bring low aggression and high empathy. For the sake of human stability, the male half of the species is scheduled to be either fixed or eliminated. The plan is a world of women and “feminized” men.