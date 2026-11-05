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East Point Pocket Park Near Microsoft Data Center Opens Nov. 12 With Pickleball Court
By Marc Washington,4 days ago
A three-quarter-acre green space at 4165 Ben Hill Road in East Point is scheduled to open November 12, bringing new outdoor space near Camp Creek Marketplace and west of Atlanta's airport. Plans include walking pathways, a pickleball court, and other community amenities. East Point officials and Microsoft have scheduled an...