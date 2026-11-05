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Irish dairy farmers demand October milk price hike as global markets rally and Ornua PPI hits 40.9c/L
By Edited by:,7 days ago
ICMSA calls on dairy cooperatives to reflect strong Global Dairy Trade momentum and firm European powder quotations directly into farmgate returns, setting 40.9c/L as the baseline floor. Irish dairy farmers are anticipating higher farmgate returns for October milk supplies, backed by sustained upward momentum across global dairy commodity indicators. As...