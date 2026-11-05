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The Barrel Bottle Shop To Open in Los Alamitos
By Maressa Ribeiro,6 days ago
The Barrel Bottle Shop is preparing to open at 10680 Los Alamitos Blvd. in Los Alamitos, according to a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) licensing record. The business is listed under license application number 683980, associated with the upcoming retail operation at the address. The shop’s Instagram account identifies it as a family-owned and operated business focused on serving the Los Alamitos community. Its description highlights knowledgeable staff and weekly tastings as part of its planned retail experience.
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